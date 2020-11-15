Over 87.7 lakh nCoV cases, 8163572 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India recorded a fresh spike of 44,684 nCoV cases in the past 24 hours taking the country's tally to 87,73,479 the Health Ministry update said.</p> .<p>Death toll due to the pandemic has now mounted to 1,29,188 after 520 more lives were claimed by the virus spread in the past one day.</p><p>Active cases have further witnessed a dip by 3,828 in the same duration and currently the nation has an active case load of 4,80,719, the government data update said.</p><p>Talking of recoveries, there were 47, 992 patients cured/discharged since Friday pushing the total count of COVID survivors to 81,63,572 till date.</p><p>In percentage, the active case are now 5.48 per cent, cured 93.05 per cent and the deaths due to pandemic are at 1.47 per cent, as per the government data.</p><p>According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, so far there have been 12,40,31,230 COVID tests done in total across the nation since the beginning.</p><p>The National Capital has been clocking more than 7 k cases a day since a couple of days, reeling under the third wave of the virus.</p>