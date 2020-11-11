Over 86.3 lakh nCoV cases, 8013784 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India today (Wednesday) clocked a single day spike of 44,281 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours, pushing the country's over all nCOV case tally to 86,36,012, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p><p>It was after a while that the single spike in cases was recorded below the 40,000 mark on Tuesday which again climbed above 40 k today (Wednesday).</p><p>Talking of fatalities, the highly contagious virus claimed 512 lives since Tuesday , taking the pandemic death toll to 1,27,571, the government data added.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 50,326 patients who defeated COVID in the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 80,13,784.</p><p>In percentage, the active cases are now at 5.73 per cent, cured /discharged at 92.79 per cent and deaths due to COVID 19 are 1.48 per cent of the total case count of the country till date.</p>