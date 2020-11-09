Over 85.5 lakh nCoV cases, 7917373 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India has clocked a fresh spike of 45,903 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours , pushing the country's total case count so far to 85,53,657, the Union Health Ministry update said today (Monday).</p>.<p>Fatality count due to the pandemic till date has now surged to 1,26,611 , after 490 more lives were claimed by the virus during the same time.</p><p>Active case count of the country has further reduced by 2,992 today (Monday) and the country currently has 5,09,673 patients battling the deadly virus.</p><p>Talking of recoveries, there were 48,405 patients cured/discharged since Sunday, taking the total number of COVID survivors so far to 79,17,373 across the nation.</p><p>In percentage , the active cases are now 5.96 per cent, discharged at 92.56 per cent and deaths 1.48 per cent of the total case count of the country.</p><p>According to the Indian Council for Medical Research , there were 8,35,401 COVID tests conducted on Sunday, and till date, the total number of tests done so far now stand at 11,85,72,192.</p>