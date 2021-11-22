Over 85% students appear for Maha TET

NASHIK: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) received good response from students. Both the papers had an attendance of more than 85%. But some students were denied entry to the examination center as they reportedly arrived five to ten minutes late. The examination was held smoothly at 43 examination centers in the district.

As many as 15144 students were enrolled for paper number one. Out of which, 13016 candidates appeared for the examination. On the other hand, 13577 candidates had registered for paper two held in the afternoon session. Out of them, 11925 candidates attended the paper.