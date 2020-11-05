Over 83.6 lakh nCoV cases, 7711809 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India clocked a fresh spike of 50,209 new COVID cases during the past 24 hours, pushing the nation's contagion tally to 83,64,086 , the Union Health Ministry update said this morning.</p>.<p>Active cases have witnessed a decrease further by 5,825 and presently stand at 5,27,962.</p><p>Meanwhile, during the same time period the country recorded 55,331 cured patients from the disease, taking the recoveries so far to 77,11,809.</p><p>Talking of the deaths due to COVID , 704 more lives were claimed by the highly contagious virus since Wednesday and the death toll has now surged to 1,24,315 till date.</p><p>In percentage, the active cases stand at 6.31 per cent, discharged/cured at 92.20 per cent and the fatalities 1.49 per cent.</p>