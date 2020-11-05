Over 83 lakh nCoV cases, 7656478 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India's COVID-19 contagion tally surged to 83,13,877 after witnessing a spike of 46,254 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>The active case load on the country has also reduced further by 7,618 , and now the country houses 5,33,787 active cases.</p><p>Talking of fatalities due to the pandemic, 514 more lives claimed by the disease since Tuesday pushing the overall death toll till date to 1,23,611.</p><p>Meanwhile, since the past one day there were 53,357 cured patients recorded from the COVID 19, taking the total recoveries till date to 76,56,478.</p><p>In percentage, the active cases now stand at 6.42 per cent, discharged cases now at 92.09 per cent and the deaths at 1.49 per cent.</p>