Over 82 lakh nCoV cases, 7544798 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India recorded 45,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 496 more fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.</p>.<p>With the new additions, the case tally has surged to 82,29,313 while the death toll to 1,22,607.</p><p>However, as per the official data, the number of active cases remain below six lakhs. They were counted at 5,61,908, which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload. The total number of recoveries have now reached 75,44,798 in numbers and 91.68 percentage.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 8,55,800 samples were tested in the past day.</p><p>In India's tally, maximum number of cases and deaths come from the state of Maharashtra with Maharashtra which has so far recorded 16,83,775 COVID-19 cases and 44,544 deaths.</p><p>Karnataka, at second spot, has counted 8,27,064 cases and 11,211 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 8,25,966 cases which includes 6,706 fatalities.</p><p>Meanwhile, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is self isolating as he has come into contact with a person infected with the COVID-19.</p><p>Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered another national lockdown after his country passed the milestone of one million cases amid a second wave of infections.</p><p>As per worldometer, a COVID-19 tracker, the number of cases in the worst-hit United States, where Presidential polls are underway, have reached 94,74,845 while as many 2,36,473 people lost their lives.</p>