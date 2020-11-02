Over 82 lakh nCoV cases, 7544798 cured: Health Ministry
Abhishek Vibhandik

NEW DELHI :

India recorded 45,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 496 more fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

...
