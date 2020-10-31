Over 81.3 lakh nCoV cases, 7432829 cured: Health Ministry

New Delhi

India recorded 48,268 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 551 more deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said.

With the new additions, the case tally has climbed to 81,37,119 while the death toll surged to 1,21,641.But on the brighter side, the active cases remained below six lakh-mark and were counted at 5,82,649.

They comprise just 7.16 per cent of the total caseload. In comparison to the previous day, the active cases have also reduced by 11,737.

On the recovery front, as many as 59,454 patients overcame the virus in the same period, taking the total recovery to 74,32,829 in numbers and 91.34 in percentage. The fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday taking the total tests to 10,87,96,064.

In poll-mode United States, the daily caseload of 1,00,233 Covid cases was recorded on Friday. The count is the world record for the global pandemic, surpassing the 97,894 cases reported by India on a single day in September.

US COVID-19 case count has risen to 90,07,298 with the death toll reaching 2,29,293.

Brazil, the third-most infected, recorded 508 new deaths and 22,282 more cases. The Latin American country has so far had more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 1,60,000 deaths.

In Europe, France and Germany announced new lockdowns this week as infections on the continent passed the 10-million milestone and hospitals and intensive care units filled up again.