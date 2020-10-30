Over 80.8 lakh nCoV cases, 7373375 cured: Health Ministry

New Delhi

India's COVID tally today (Friday) mounted to 80,88,851 after a spike of 48,648 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.

As per the government data, 563 more lives were claimed by the highly contagious virus during the same time period pushing the total fatalities due to the pandemic so far to 1,21,090.

Talking of recoveries, there were 57,386 cured cases of COVID recorded across the country since Thursday, taking the total count of the COVID survivors in the country to 73,73,375 till date.

Active cases that are reducing have further come down by 9,301 in the past one day, and the number now stands at 5,94,386.

In percentage , the active cases now stand at 7.35 per cent, discharged cases now at 91.15 per cent and the fatalities at 1.50 per cent of the total case count of the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of medical Research there were 11,64,648 samples tested for COVID on Thursday, whereas till date the total number of COVID tests conducted now stand at 10,77,28,088.

The United Stated of America remains the country with the highest cases followed by India at second spot and Brazil at third.