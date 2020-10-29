Over 80 lakh nCoV cases, 7315989 cured: Health Ministry

New Delhi

India's COVID tally today (Thursday) surpassed the 80 lakh-mark after a spike of 49,881 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.

Overall case tally of the country so far has now reached 80,40,203 , as per the data update.

In the same duration there were 56,480 cured cases of COVID recorded across the country, taking the total recoveries till date to 73,15,989.

Fatalities due to the pandemic have now mounted to 1,20,527 till date across the nation after 517 more lives were claimed by the highly contagious virus since Wednesday.

However, active cases have come down further by 7,116 since past one day and the number now stands at 6,03,687.

In percentage , the active cases now stand at 7.51 per cent, discharged cases now at 90.99 per cent and the fatalities at 1.50 per cent of the total case count of the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of medical Research there were 10,75,760 samples tested for COVID on Wednesday, whereas till date the total number of COVID tests conducted now stand at 10,65,63,440.

The United Stated of America remains the country with the highest cases followed by India at second spot and Brazil at third.