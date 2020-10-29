Over 79.9 lakh nCoV cases, 7259509 cured: Health Ministry

New Delhi

India recorded 43,893 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the total case count so far to 79,90,322, Health Ministry's update said today (Wednesday).

Country's COVID fatality toll also reached 1,20,010 today (Wednesday) after 508 more lives were lost to the highly contagious virus since Tuesday.

There is a drop in the number of active cases in the country by 15,054 in the same duration. Currently, the peninsular houses 6,10,803 such cases, that account to 7.64 per cent of the total case count till date.

Talking of recoveries, there were 58,439 cured/discharged cases recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the recoveries to 72,59,509 till date, with the discharged percentage now standing at 90.85 per cent across the nation.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, there were 10,66,786 tests conducted on Tuesday , while a total of 10,54,87,680 Covid tests have been conducted till date across the country.

The United States of America is the nation with the maximum number of COVID cases followed by India on the second spot and Brazil on third.