Over 76.5 lakh nCoV cases, 6795103 cured: Health Ministry

New Delhi

India's nCoV tally on Tuesday surged to 76,51,108 after witnessing a spike of 54,044 cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry update, a total of 717 people lost their battle to the virus spread in the same duration taking the country's fatality count so far to 1,15,914.

Meanwhile, 61,775 patients were cured/discharged since Monday which has pushed the total recoveries from COVID till date to 67,95,103.

Active caseload has further reduced by 8,448 since Monday and nation currently houses 7,40,090 such cases.

In percentage, the active caseload of the country stands at 9.67 per cent of the total case count, cured/dicharged cases are now 88.81 per cent which, while the fatalities are at 1.51 per cent.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research 10,83,608 cumulative samples were tested pan India for the virus spread on Monday, while total number of Covid tests conducted in the country till date stand at 9,72,00,379.