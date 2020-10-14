Over 72.3 lakh nCoV cases, 6301927 cured : Health Ministry
Abhishek Vibhandik

New Delhi

India's COVID-19 tally today (Wednesday) crossed 72 lakh-mark after a fresh spike of 63,509 cases was recorded in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said in i...

