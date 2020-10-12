Over 71 lakh cases, 6149535 cured : Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 71 lakh-mark after recording a fresh spike of 66,372 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>Overall case tally of the peninsular is now 71,20,539 according to the government data.</p><p>Also, the country registered 71,559 cured cases in the same duration which has pushed the total recoveries till date to 61,49,535.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 816 deaths due to the highly contagious virus since, pushing the death toll to 1,09,150 so far.</p><p>Active case-load on the country has further decreased by 5,643 since Sunday and currently India is home to 8,61,853 active cases of the Novel Coronavirus.</p><p>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 12.10 per cent. Recovery rate stands at 86.36 per cent, while the death rate at 1.53 per cent.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,94,851 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Sunday to 8,78,72,093.</p><p>Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases.</p><p>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>