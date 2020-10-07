Over 67.5 lakh cases, 5744693 cured : Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India recorded a fresh spike of 72,049 nCoV cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally past 67 lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data said today (Wednesday) morning.</p> .<p>Currently, the nation's total case count stands at 67,57,132.</p><p>Also, the peninsular registered 82,203 cured or discharged cases in the same duration which has pushed the total recoveries so far to 57,44,693.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 986 deaths due to the highly contagious virus since Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 1,04,555 till date.</p><p>Active case-load on the country has decreased by 11,140 since Tuesday and presently India is home to 9,07,883 active cases of the novel Coronavirus.</p><p>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 13.44 per cent, recovered at 85.02 per cent, and the deaths 1.55 per cent.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,99,857 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Tuesday to 8,22,71,654.</p><p>Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases.</p><p>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>