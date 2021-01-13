Over 64,000 vaccine doses reach Aurangabad

<p><strong>AURANGABAD: </strong>The first consignment of 64,460 doses of Covishield vaccine reached the storage facility in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra today (Wednesday), officials said. This storage facility will cater to districts of Jalna, Hingoli, and Parbhani, besides Aurangabad, an official said.</p>.<p>"We have received 64,460 doses of the vaccine from the SII in Pune. Some Doses were dispatched to Jalna, Hingoli and Parbhani from Aurangabad," he said, adding that a refrigerated van has left for Latur. The vaccine doses were stored at the Health and Family Welfare department's building in Aurangabad. </p><p>"The central storage unit in Aurangabad currently has the capacity to store 10 lakh doses of vaccines. We are planning to double this capacity soon," the official said. Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan said reporters that vaccination will begin at 18 centers from January 16.</p>