Over 62.2 lakh cases, 5187825 cured: Health Ministry
NEW DELHI :

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh today (Wednesday) with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 51,87,825 ...

