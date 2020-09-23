Over 56.4 lakh cases in India

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India recorded 83,347 new cases of COVID 19 in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 56,46,011 as per Health Ministry data today (Wednesday).</p> .<p>The pandemic deaths reached 90,020 as 1,085 more people lost their lives to the contagion during the period.</p><p>However, with an improvement in the recovery rate, the recovered and discharged cases outnumbered the fresh to stand at 89,746 on Tuesday.</p><p>Patients cured till date now stand at 45,87,613.</p><p>The active case-load on the country has reduced further with the nation currently housing 9,68,377 active cases.</p><p>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 17.15 per cent, recovered at 81.25 per cent, and the deaths 1.59 per cent.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,53,683 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Sunday to 6,62,79,462.</p><p>Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases of the pandemic.</p><p>Globally, United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>