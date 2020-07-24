Over 5 lakh people avail Shiv Bhojan in district

NASHIK :

The state sponsored Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme has proved to be a great relief for the poor and labourers. From April to July 12 altogether 5,50,263 needy and destitute people in the district have availed the benefit under the scheme which is a huge achievement and fulfils the very own objective of the scheme.

While as many as 1 crore 10 lakh 23 thousand 391 citizens of the state took advantage of the thali of which the price was later reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 10/plate in order to benefit more and more poor and the needy people during the crisis.

Even before coming to power, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in its election manifesto had announced a scheme to provide food for the poor at Rs. 10.

After coming to power, the scheme became a reality with inclusion of it in the common agenda of ruling Mahavikas Aghadi government. Shiv Bhojan Thali was being provided to the poor, destitute and needy for Rs. 10. The statewide scheme was expanded to prevent starvation of the poor during the Corona pandemic.

During the curfew period, when the demand for thali increased, its price was reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5 to provide relief to lakhs of poor families.

There are 13 Shiv Bhojan Kendras in Nashik district and so far over 5.50 lakh plates have been distributed in four months.

As many as 1,33,719 in the month of April, 1,70,516 in the month of May, 1,74,345 in the month of June and 71,683 in the month of July.

In toto, 1.10 crore people in the state have so far taken advantage of the scheme which gained popularity among the poor in a very short time.

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed that since April over 1.10 crore needy people in the state including 20,43,862 people in the the current July month have availed benefits of the scheme.

He also said that 24,99,257 people benefited in April, 33,84,040 in May and 30,96,232 in June.

The State will bear the total expense of Rs 160 crore by paying Rs 45 per meal in urban areas and Rs 30 per meal in rural areas in the form of subsidy to those running Shiv Bhojan canteens. The target given to every district has been increased five times.