Deshdoot Times

Over 48.78 cr vaccine doses provided to States: Health Ministry

Abhishek Vibhandik

New Delhi: Over 48.78 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today (Saturday).

'More than 48.78 crore (48,78,63,410) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline,' the Ministry said in a statement.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 45,82,60,052 doses, it said. More than 3.14 crore (3,14,57,081) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Ministry further said.

