Over 41000 new voters added in district

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> A final voter list of the district has been published, and the names of 56009 voters have been removed from the voter list due to various reasons. 41,589 new voters have been added to the list. The final voter list has been published in the district under the special abbreviated program implemented on January 1, 2021. </p>.<p>The election branch of the district administration is making continuous efforts to keep the voter list up to date and accurate. Part of this is the regular process of registering new voters, removing the names of the deceased and duplicate voters from the list.</p><p> Apart from this, there are also cases where the same voter has their name in different constituencies. Against this backdrop, under the guidance of District Collector Suraj Mandhare, a special brief program was implemented by the Election Branch in 15 Assembly constituencies of the district. It effectively eliminated the names of the deceased, migrant voters as well as duplicate names. </p><p>As a result, the names of 56009 people were omitted in the district while the names of the voters who have completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2021, have been included in the updated voter list. The names of 41,589 voters have been newly added. Also, the names of 14,420 voters got reduced from the list. Therefore, the total number of voters has increased from 45,78,549 to 45,64,129. </p><p>Types of having more than two names of the same voter in the electoral list have also been revealed. A special briefing program was effectively implemented to update the list by removing the errors in the voter list. In many constituencies, the names of the deceased and the duplicate voters have been omitted. - Prashant Patil, Tehsildar, Election Branch.</p>