Over 4.10 lakh nCoV new cases, 17280844 cured in India

New Delhi: India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 infections and deaths with 4,12,262 people testing positive and 3,980 patients losing their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative figures to 2,10,77,410 and 23,01,68, respectively, Health Ministry data showed today (Thursday).

A total of patients infected with the novel coronavirus were 3,29,113 discharged during the same time period, pushing the total recoveries to 1,72,80,844. India has a total of 35,66,398 active cases at the moment.

The northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab registered their highest Covid-19 deaths with the most populous state recording the biggest single-day jump of 357 Covid-19 deaths that took the toll to 14,151 while it registered 31,165 fresh cases. Lucknow and Kanpur registered the highest deaths in the state.

Punjab on Wednesday saw another record 182 fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,825, while 8,015 fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike, took the tally to 4,07,509, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases rose from 61,935 on Tuesday to 63,007 Wednesday.

Twelve states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, according to the government. Thirty districts are showing a continued rise in the number of coronavirus cases for the last two weeks. Ten of these districts are in Kerala, seven in Andhra Pradesh, three in Karnataka and one in Tamil Nadu, it said.