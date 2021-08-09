Over 40 pc of Olympics contingent from Punjab and Haryana: Naidu

New Delhi: With over 40 per cent of Tokyo Olympics contingent hailing from Punjab and Haryana, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today (Monday) asked other states to emulate the two in putting in place right eco-system of sports.

Appreciating the spectacular performance of Indian sportspersons in the Olympics, Naidu said that for the first time, five of Indian athletes fought for Gold and over 40 made it to the semi-finals.

“Of the 120 member Indian contingent for Tokyo, 55 of them have fought in the quarter-finals and above, marking the highest ever penetration into medal rounds of competition,” Naidu said while taking note of the event’s significance. India finished at 47 on the Tokyo Medal Tally, but improved from 67 in the last Rio Games.

“Four Gold Medals would have placed us at around 20 and another four among the top ten in the medals tally,” the Chairman said this morning as the Upper House convened for the day.

He further said that India’s performance, besides other takeaways, has defined the country’s mission for the future. “It is to be much higher on the medals table given the feasibility as revealed from our Tokyo performances. Our mission shall be to be in the top ten at the earliest possible,” said Naidu.

Soon after the words of appreciation for the sportsperson and paying homage to the martyrs of Quit India Movement in 1942, the House was adjourned twice amid Opposition uproar.