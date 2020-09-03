Over 32K patients cured in district
Over 32K patients cured in district
Deshdoot Times

Over 32K patients cured in district

Recovery rate at 79.44%

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

At present 32,136 patients in Nashik district have got cured of Covid-19. As a result the overall recovery rate of the district has improved to 79.44 per cent, whil...

Deshdoot Digital Dhamaka | देशदूत डिजिटल धमाका
www.deshdoot.com