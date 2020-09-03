Over 32K patients cured in district

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>At present 32,136 patients in Nashik district have got cured of Covid-19. As a result the overall recovery rate of the district has improved to 79.44 per cent, while recovery rate in Nashik city is 82.44 per cent.</p>.<p><em><strong>Percentage of recovered patients</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Place Figures Percentage</strong></em></p><p><em>Nashik 22,671 82.36</em></p><p><em>Malegaon 1,947 73.06</em></p><p><em>Rest district 7,181 73.45</em></p><p><em>Non natives 195 82.97</em></p><p><em><strong>Total 32,146 80.06</strong></em></p>.<p>On the other a total of 94,287 suspect patients have been turned negative. This is a good sign for Nashikites.</p><p>A total of 995 patients have won their battle against the virus in past 24 hours, while 1,307 new patients have turned positive. With this the pandemic tally of the district has surged to 40,453. On the other, six patients have died, the death toll has increased to 900.</p><p>As per the reports received by the district administration, highest 697 patients from Nashik city have won their battle against Covid-19. As a result, the number of those recovered in the city has increased to 22,776.</p><p>A total of 272 patients from rural parts of the district have got cured of the virus on Thursday. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 7,164.</p><p>A total of 23 patients have overcome the Covid in Malegaon. With this the number of those recovered in Malegaon has reached 2,003. On the other the number of non-natives has moved up to 229.</p>