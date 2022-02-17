Over 2800 tree plantations, 8000 housing works in progress

NASHIK: In the year 2021- 22, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme, 58519 families in the district had demanded work. All these families were provided with work. Currently, 2857 works are for tree plantation for a duration from three to five years. Apart from this, 8384 works are related to Gharkul Yojana. MGNREGA Sub-District Programme Coordinator and Deputy District Officer (EGS) Nitin Mundavare informed that 14.99 lakh man-days of employment has been created by all these families.

The Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Act came into force in Maharashtra in 1977. Under this, schemes were being funded by the state government. In 2005, the Central Government enacted the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act across India. In 2009, it was renamed as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. At present, there are two major schemes under this Act in the State. Under MGNREGA scheme, the central government guarantees 100 days employment per family and provides funds for 100 days per family wage expenses.

The state government bears the financial burden of the cost of labour for every 100 days of labour per family. While personal benefit plans are implemented as reimbursement plans on a subsidy basis. Jawahar or Dhadak Irrigation Well Scheme and under EGS, Orchard Plantation Scheme are part of it. The MGNREGA is a scheme based on “work on demand”.

At present, 1745 works are in progress in the district in which 8309 labourers are working daily. In the current 2021-22, 14822 works are underway in the district out of which 2857 works are for tree plantation and their duration is three to five years. Apart from this, 8384 works are related to Gharkul Yojana even though works have been made available on demand, out of which 6881 works are in progress at present.

There is a technical difficulty in issuing attendance sheets on the remaining 1503 works. Therefore, the sub-district programme coordination work cannot be completed immediately. The administration has followed up on this from time to time. It has claimed that the rest of the work has been completed physically and only some works are looking technically incomplete due to lack of skill fund.