Over 2.6 cr vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

New Delhi: The government today (Monday) said that more than 2.60 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are still available with the states.

"More than 2.60 Cr (2,60,12,352) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. It further said that so far more than 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs through all sources.

"Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 39,55,31,378 doses till 0800 hrs, today (Monday)," the statement said. Notably, till now, 40,64,81,493 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 13,63,123 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. Since then the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines.