Over 2500 grand old voters in district?

<p><em>* Voters calculated 100+ in voter ID<br><br>* Confusion in electoral roll; amendment ordered</em><br><br><strong>KUNDAN RAJPUT :</strong><br></p><p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Due to the technical error of the election branch, it has been recorded that over 2500 voters in the district were born in the 18th century!</p>.<p>The Date of Birth on their voter ID card has been misprinted as 18th December, 1899.<br><br>Meanwhile, the election branch has taken care of this technical error and now the voter ID cards of these 2500 grand old registered voters will be rectified by the district election branch itself.<br><br>The Election Commission has decided to replace the old black and white voting cards and the bad ones with smart and colorful voting ID cards. These beautiful pink coloured voter ID cards also please the mind.<br><br>After being distributed only to first time voters in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, it is now being distributed to every voter. This process has begun extensively throughout the district. But there are flaws in the system detected in the district.<br><br>In the two state Assembly constituencies of Deolali and Kalwan, over 2500 voters have their own Date of Birth printed on their cards as 18 December, 1899.<br><br>Therefore, by the grace of the EC, these voters who have not even crossed fifty years of age, have been bestowed upon a seniority of over 100+ years of age!<br><br>Many voters are not even aware of it and their numbers are yet to come forward. Therefore, the possibility of an increase in the number cannot be ruled out.<br><br><strong>Election department will change the card:<br></strong><br>Since this is the fault of the commission and the election department, voters do not need to go anywhere about it.<br><br>The concerned booth level officers (BLOs) will personally meet the voters whose DoBs have been misprinted. Proposals with their names and rectified birth date will be submitted to the District Election Department.<br><br>And then presenting it to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) of Maharashtra from the Election Department by amending these faulty cards with their special permission.<br><br>It will be re-distributed to the concerned voters, assured Deputy District Collector Kundan Sonawane.</p>