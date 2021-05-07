Over 2 lakh MSEDCL consumers submit their meter readings

A total of 2,02,742 consumers have submitted their meter readings with MSEDCL in April. Among them, the highest 49,950 consumers are from the Pune zone, while 22,330 consumers are from the Nashik zone. MSEDCL has made the facility available for the consumers to submit their electricity meter readings. Seeing the response to it, the term to submit the meter readings has been extended. It has been made for four days.

Considering the current pandemic, a facility to submit meter readings via mobile SMS has also been made available. In March, a total of 1,35,261 consumers had submitted their readings. 67,481 more consumers have been added to them. A photo reading of the meter of low voltage electricity connection is being taken on a fixed date between dates 1 to 25. Consumers are being requested to submit their meter readings a day before the fixed date every month. Consumers can submit meter readings on the mobile app, www.mahadiscom. in or via SMS.

Among those consumers who have submitted their meter readings in April, 49,950 are from the Pune zone, 28,916 from Kalyan zone, 22,330 from Nashik zone, 18,093 from Bhandup zone, 13,733 from Baramati zone, 10,877 from Jalgaon zone, 10,100 from Aurangabad zone, 8,470 from Kolhapur zone, 7,269 from Nagpur zone, 7,180 from Akola zone, 6,085 from Latur zone, 5,662 from Amravati zone, 4,223 from Konkan, 3,464 from Gondiya, 3,262 from Nanded zone and 3,138 consumers are from Chandrapur zone.

Consumers should click on submit meter reading in Mahavitaran app and click the photo of kWh reading in electricity meter and submit it. They can also upload photo and meter reading on www.mahadiscom.in after entering consumer number, consume registration and log-in. Consumers can also submit their meter reading if they send SMS – MREAD<12 digit consumer number> on mobile number 9930399303.

If consumers submit their meter readings, there will be regular attention to meter and reading. In addition, there will also be control on electricity use. In case of a faulty meter, its complaint can be made. Reasons can behind sudden increase in reading can find out. A complaint can be made to resolve a query. Only two-three minutes require to submit a meter reading every month. Considering the various benefits, electricity consumers should submit their meter reading every month, urged MSEDCL.