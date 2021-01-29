Deshdoot Times

Over 17 lakh citizens taste Shiv Bhojan

45 centres in district; Quota of 7000 plates
Over 17 lakh citizens taste Shiv Bhojan
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Shiv Bhojan meal
17 lakh taste thali
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com