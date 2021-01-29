Over 17 lakh citizens taste Shiv Bhojan

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Shiv Bhojan thali started for the poor, has satisfied the hunger of 17,53,725 citizens in the last year. There are 45 Shiv Bhojan kendras in the district, and a quota of 7,000 dishes per day is approved. The response of the general public to this dish is increasing day by day. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ambitious Shiv Bhojan Thali initiative at just Rs. 10/dish was launched on January 26 last year for the poor across the state. In Nashik district also, this delicious plate was being served on an experimental basis in five places, including the District Collectorate. At that time, a quota of 1000 plates was sanctioned for the district. In a short time, this dish became popular among the poor. </p><p>The government was giving a grant of Rs. 30 for each plate. This initiative has been expanded, in the district, throughout the year, and 45 Shiv Bhojan kendras are functioning at present. Out of these, there are 14 centres in Nashik city and 31 in rural areas. 3,700 plates per day have been sanctioned for urban centres, and 3,300 plates for the rest of the rural centres. At present, more than 6,500 dishes are being served to the needy in cities and districts.</p>