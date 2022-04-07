Outstanding Citizen honour for Manish Rawal

NASHIK: Nashik Citizens Forum has selected Manish Rawal as the ‘Outstanding Citizen of Nashik’ for March. Rawal has been striving hard to bring Nashik city on the air map while ensuring air connectivity of the city to various cities and major cities in the country. Along with Rawal, Sharanya Shetty and Chandrakishore Patil, who had earlier received the award, will also be felicitated by state Skill Development Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwaha on April 13.

The ‘Outstanding Citizen of Nashik’ honour will be bestowed upon him on Wednesday, April 13 at 5.30 pm at the NICE complex near ITI Signal in the presence of Kushwaha, CEO, Maharashtra Skill Development Society. At this time, Kushwaha will guide ‘Skill development opportunities in Nashik and measures’’. Earlier, Kushwaha will launch the first batch of skill development training for domestic workers through the forum.

The ‘Outstanding Citizen of Nashik’ award is announced every month by the ‘Nashik Citizens Forum’ to recognize the contribution of known and unknown persons who are constantly working in various fields for the upliftment of Nashik. Manish Rawal, an entrepreneur by profession, has worked tirelessly at various levels to make Nashik Airlines operational and efficient.

Rawal, who heads the aviation committee of the industrial associations NIMA and AIMA, has been instrumental in getting civil aviation service launched from HAL’s airport in Ojhar. With the help of MP Hemant Godse, Rawal has made significant efforts to pursue air services to the central government, get a positive response from the HAL administration and persuade private airlines to start air services to/fro Nashik.