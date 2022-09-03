Our security concerns Indian Ocean, Indo-Pacific: PM

“The global environment is changing. It has made the world multi-polar. In approaching times, it becomes very important to see which will be the center of activities in future,” the Prime Minister said commenting on the changing geo-strategic situation.

“For example, security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have been ignored for a long time in the past. But, this region is a major priority for us. So we are working in every direction, from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capacity,” he added.

He said that the commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is analogous to a sunrise in New India. This aircraft carrier is testament to our strong resolve for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. INS Vikrant is the symbol of New India’s potential, hardwork and commitment... It’s an example of government’s thrust to making India’s defence sector self-reliant,” he said.

The event being held on INS Vikrant is a reflection of India’s growing spirits on the world horizon, the Prime Minister added. Unveiling the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), inspired by Maratha warrior king, Modi said the nation is also finally “doing away with the colonial past” as the “Nishaan” is befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage”.

“On the historic date of September 2, 2022, another history-changing act has happened. India has taken off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. Indian Navy has got a new flag from today. The identity of slavery remained on the flag of Indian Navy for decades. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky,” he said.

Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology, he said.

“Every part of INS Vikrant has its own merits, a strength, a development journey of its own. It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills. The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous, developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies,” he said.

Explaining the massive proportions of the Carrier, the Prime Minister said it is like a floating city, it produces electricity that is sufficient to power 5,000 households and the wiring used will reach Kashi from Kochi. He said that INS Vikrant is a living embodiment of the Spirit of the Panch Prans that he proclaimed from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15.

The Prime Minister spoke about the Indian Maritime tradition and naval capabilities. Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj, he said, had built such a navy that it kept the enemies on their toes.

“When the British came to India, they used to be intimidated by the power of Indian ships and trade through them. So they decided to break the back of India’s maritime power.

“History is witness to how strict restrictions were imposed on Indian ships and merchants by enacting a law in the British Parliament at that time,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister remarked that when Vikrant descends to protect our maritime zone, many women soldiers of the Navy will also be stationed there. “With the immense power of the ocean, boundless female power, it is becoming the identity of the new India.

“Now the Indian Navy has decided to open all its branches for women. The restrictions that were there are now being removed. Just as there are no boundaries to waves of the oceans, there will be no boundaries or restrictions on the daughters of India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that if every citizen of India starts living the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, then it will not take long for the country to become self-reliant. He said that a strong India will pave the way for a peaceful and safe world.

Designed by Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Vikrant has been built with with state of the art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in maritime history of India. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first Aircraft Carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 War. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs.

With the commissioning of Vikrant, India now has two operational Aircraft Carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. The aircraft carrier will increase India’s reach from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean.