Our progressive Constitution is greatest strength of... says Shah

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Remembering the architect of the Indian Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar on November 26, the Constitution Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that our progressive Constitution is the greatest strength of India's unity and development.</p> .<p>Taking to twitter, he said “On Constitution Day, I bow to Babasaheb, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Our progressive Constitution is the greatest strength of India's unity and development.</p><p>The Modi government is committed to providing social and economic justice to every section of the country in accordance with the dreams and constitution of the great men of the country', he said in his tweet message.</p><p>Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Divas’ is also known as National Law Day, is celebrated in India on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.</p><p>The Centre had declared November 26 as the Constitution Day on November 19, 2015 by a gazette notification. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the declaration on October 11, 2015 while laying the foundation stone of the B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai.</p><p>BR Ambedkar had chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution which was adopted on November 26,1950.</p>