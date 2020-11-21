Our aim is to reduce India's carbon footprint by 30-35 pc: PM

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Saturday) announced that the country is moving forward with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent and efforts are being taken to increase the share of natural gas in the energy needs by four times in this decade.</p> .<p>Modi made the observation while attending the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, via video-conferencing.</p><p>He laid the foundation stone of ‘45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar PhotoVoltaic Panel’ and ‘Centre of Excellence on Water Technology’.</p><p>He also inaugurated ‘Innovation and Incubation Centre – Technology Business Incubation’, ‘Translational Research Centre’ and ‘Sports Complex’ at the University.</p><p>Addressing the students, the Prime Minister informed that work is on to double the oil refining capacity in the next five years, Energy security related startup ecosystem is being strengthened and a fund has been created for students and professionals.</p>