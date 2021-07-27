Orthopaedic screening camp held

NASHIK: A free orthopaedic screening camp was organized under the Arogyamay Dhansampada Mission. The camp was inaugurated by Nationalist Congress Party city president Ranjan Thakre. About 60 to 70 citizens of the area took advantage of the camp. Back, neck, waist, knee pain, joints and calcium in the bones were checked in the camp. The camp was organized under the guidance of District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, state women wing chief Rupali Chakankar and Nashik woman observer Ranjana Deshmukh. It was organized by west divisional working president Asha Bhandure.