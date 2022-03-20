Orphans to get monthly allowance of Rs 2500

NASHIK: The state government has decided to increase the monthly allowance of orphans and homeless children, as per the survey conducted from November 2021 across the state, including the district. Therefore, through the state government's Women and Child Development Department, these children will now get a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500.

Hundreds of children in the city will get assistance due to this initiative. From November 2021, the district administration's Women and Child Development Department is conducting a survey of homeless orphans on streets, children living in shelters at night, and the ones living on the roadside with their families.

In three months, more than 300 such children have been found in the city. Orphans will be admitted to kindergartens or orphanages; eligible ones will get an assistance of Rs 2,500 through the government’s various welfare schemes. Earlier, these eligible ones used to get an assistance of only Rs 425 per month.

Other organizations, including Childline and Save the Children, are helping out with the survey. They are surveying the district level. These children are being registered with detailed information. The survey aims at rehabilitation through various schemes of central and state governments. These children are getting registered on the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) website.

According to the survey, 5,153 children in the state live on streets with families, while 1,266 children live on streets by themselves. However, they live in slum areas. 39 orphans were found roaming on the streets in the state. Nashik district’s Women and Child Development Department and state government are working hard to provide a better future for these children.