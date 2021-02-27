Organisers searching for donors

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: With less time left for the 94th Marathi literary convention, the office bearers and members of the committees have been involved in raising the required funds. Some committees have been tasked with searching for more than people and organisations who will donate more than Rs 5,000. </p>.<p>Members have also been asked to raise funds. Around 39 committees have been set up to expedite the work of the convention. Special rules have been laid down for the functioning of the committees. The receptionist had instructed the interim committee members to donate. The cost of this convention has increased significantly due to Covid-19. The organisers are trying to raise funds in every way possible.</p><p> As a part of the same, donors who can donate more than Rs 5000 have been asked to search. The organizers expect the committee members to find at least 100 donors. Each member working in the committees is intended to donate a minimum of Rs.500. Also, each member of the committee will be given a receipt book with 100 receipts. Everyone has been asked to try to collect a donation of Rs 100 without putting any pressure on anyone.</p><p><strong>Restrictions on information </strong></p><p>No member shall communicate with each other through social media without prior approval. Its responsibility has been delegated to the head and deputy head of the committee.</p>