Organise membership drive: Badgujar to activists

Nashik: “I will visit every part of Adgaon and Nandur area to make them den of Shiv Sena. Shiv Sainiks should get back to work and organise membership drive to make new members, appealed metropolitan chief off Shiv Sena Sudhakar Badgujar.

He inaugurated four Shiv Sena branches at Adgaon, Konarknagar, Hanuman Nagar (Beedi Kamgar colony) and Nandur-Manurgaon.

Stating that development of 23 villages which are added to Nashik Municipal Corporation area is stalled and added that there is lack of basic facilities there. Citizens in the area are unhappy over rulers in the Corporation. They should give an opportunity to Shiv Sena to change this picture.

“People should elect more Shiv Sena corporators from these areas. We will develop the areas,” confided Badgujar

He on the occasion honoured branch chiefs Sanjay Shinde, Santosh Gangurde, Kiran Ingale and Amol Gangurde. Shiv Sena leader Babanrao Gholap, former district chief Dutta Gaikwad, former Mayor Vinayak Pande, Raju Lavate and others were also present on the occasion.