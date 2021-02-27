Organisation of camps by NMC for street vendors

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The digital camps have been organised at all banks in Nashik city for street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi-PM Swa Nidhi scheme. The scheme is being implemented in the state to help the street vendors to continue their business. Apart from urban street vendors, a scheme to provide interest-free assistance of Rs. 10,000 is being implemented also for the street vendors of rural areas in the state. </p>.<p>Nashik Municipal Corporation is implementing the scheme for street vendors in the city. Camps have been organised at all banks in the city on February 27, March 6, and 13, 2021 to sanction and disburse the loan to the street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi-PM Swa Nidhi scheme. </p><p>Considering a low percentage of loan disbursal to the street vendors under the scheme, a review meeting of state government and state lead bank committee had been organised. As per the instructions in the meeting and government letter dated February 23, 2021, it has been instructed that all banks should organise camps on February 27, March 6 and 13 to sanction and disburse the loan to the street vendor.</p><p>It has also been instructed that Municipal Corporation should appoint individual nodal officials for these camps. Nashik Municipal Corporation sent a total of 24647 online application regarding a loan to street vendors to the banks. Banks have so far disbursed loans to a total of 7955 street vendors out of them and the loan has been approved to a total of 12438 street vendors. </p><p>A total of 16692 street vendors still do not get the loan. Those street vendors who do not still get a loan should visit the bank on February 27, March 6 and 13 taking along all necessary documents which include aadhaar card, voter identity card and copy of mobile LOR, it has been appealed. NMC divisional officials have been appointed as nodal officials for these camps. </p><p>These nodal officials with help of other staff and community office bearer are making phone calls and are sending SMSes to those street vendors who do not get a loan to visit the banks on the day of camps. Announcement regarding this is also being made in divisions through NMC vehicle. </p><p>Those street vendors who have applied online for a loan and those who still do not get a loan visit the bank they applied for on February 27, March 6, and 13. In case of any difficulty, they should contact NMC divisional office or drive manager on mobile phone numbers - 9881166882/7057294398 /9403495773. </p><p>The beneficiaries and bank officials should wear a mask and maintain a social distancing on the backdrop of the Corona epidemic, appealed additional municipal commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtikar.</p>