Orders to appoint liaison officer at Pvt. hospitals

NASHIK :

The District Guardian Minister and Municipal Corporation have instructed to appoint liaison officers to achieve coordination among private hospital managements and patients and their relatives in providing acquired beds in private hospitals to Covid-19 patients.

The beds in private hospitals in city have been acquired considering rise in number of patients in July. Arranagement of beds are being made in those hospitals which are eligible under Mahatma Phule Jeevandai Arogya Yojana. It is coming to light that private hospitals are charging additional money from Covid-19 patients.

Though beds have been acquired in private hospitals and they are available, it is being stated that beds are not available. On the backdrop of this, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has ordered to file FIR directly against those private hospitals refusing to admit patients and suspects.

The liaison officers will be appointed to achieve coordination among private hospitals and Covid-19 patients and their relatives and to give a real information about charging of bill as per government r ate and available beds.