Order to construct new bridge at Savarpada

Chief Minister Shinde’s special duty officer Mangesh Chivate on Sunday inspected the site of the washed-away bridge in Savarpada village along with the Tehsildar and other officials.

The report regarding this inspection has been called by CM Shinde. Accordingly, he directed to take immediate steps to construct a new bridge.

The problems of the villagers of Savarpada village like bridges, roads, etc. will be seriously addressed. Chief Minister Shinde has also assured to the villagers that positive changes will be seen in the villages in the next few days.