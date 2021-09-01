Orange alert; 273 mm rainfall in the district

NASHIK: Rain has been active in Nashik district for the last two days. Although sparse showers are experienced, heavy rains are expected in the city today. The district has received 273 mm of rainfall in a single day. The meteorological department has issued Orange alert to Nashik district and has warned of moderate to heavy rains in many areas.

The disaster management team has geared up to tackle any adversity. In the meantime, landslide, flooding battered Aurangabad taluka. Following cloudburst, extremely heavy rains on Tuesday pounded the Kannad taluka, causing landslide and flooding in its environs.