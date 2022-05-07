Opposition to land survey for highways

NASHIK: Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway is one of the ambitious projects of the Central Government in road connectivity. However, farmers in Niphad and Sinnar talukas, whose land is being acquired for the construction, are raising objections against the compensation amount offered by the administration. The district administration must hold talks with farmers as the project is getting delayed following objections raised by them and discrepancies in compensation amount.

A total of 966 hectares of land from six talukas is required for the construction of the Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway. The administration is conducting a survey for land acquisition from farmers. The highway will pass through a total of 69 villages in six talukas of the district, namely Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad and Sinnar.

The land measurement process is in its final stages in four villages, namely Odha, Lakhalgaon, Vinchurgavali and Adgaon in Nashik taluka and will be completed by the first week of June. The land valuation process will be conducted between August and October. However, given the opposition of farmers, the valuation process is expected to get delayed.

Farmers have alleged the land being acquired for projects like Samruddhi highway, Nashik-Pune semi-high speed railway, and others, is through individual means and not through the legal process. They are being paid less as the negotiation for land price doesn’t pass through a legal process. Farmers have ascertained they will agree to compensation if it is five times the market rate.