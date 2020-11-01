Opposition parties real faces have been exposed on Pulwama: PM

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Lashing out at the opposition parties for their alleged politicking on the Pulwama attack last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Saturday) said that reports coming from the neighbouring country have exposed the real face of the opposition.</p>.<p>Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration at Kavadia in Gujarat, the PM said, 'The reports coming from the neighbouring country show that the truth on Pulwama has been accepted in the Parliament of that country... This has exposed the real face of the Opposition parties." </p>