Opposition leader Fadnavis to inaugurate development works in Satpur

NASHIK: State Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis will participate in Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurate various development works in Satpur’s Ward No.9 on Monday. Residents of this ward have expressed satisfaction over the various development works being implemented for the past five years. Corporator Dinkar Patil has implemented various public utility projects for ward’s residents.

On Monday, Fadnavis will inaugurate Vasantrao Karnetkar Udyan, the largest garden of Nashik City, spread across 17 acres of land. Apart from the garden, various development works like Swatantra Senani Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Hospital, Rajmata Jijau Mahila Yoga Hall, drinking water pipeline for the whole ward, drainage line, and road asphalting will be inaugurated on the same day.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in presence of BJP Union Minister Dr Bharati Pawar, former Minister Girish Mahajan, former Minister Jayakumar Rawal, Ramkrishna Maharaj Lahvitkar, Mayor Satish Kulkarni and BJP city president Girish Palve. Corporator Dinkar Patil, Corporator Ravindra Deore, Amol Patil of Yuva Morcha, and others have appealed to citizens to attend this program in large numbers.