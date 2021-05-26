Opportunity to see the rare Super Blood Moon today

NASHIK: Nashikites are in for a unique celestial show today (May 26) as a rare Super Blood Moon will be seen in the sky in evening, just after a total lunar eclipse. The first lunar eclipse of 2021 which will be a super celestial event with three lunar events will coinciding all at once; an eclipse, a Super Moon and a Super Blood Moon.

It will be the first lunar eclipse of the year 2021, with the moon’s closest approach to Earth it will be a “Super Moon” eclipse and the colour of the moon will turn reddish — also known as a “Super Blood Moon”. In India, the eclipse will start at 4:39 pm and will end at 4:58 pm. In Nashik, the ecplise will begin at 7:11 pm and will end at 7.39 pm.

The duration of the ecplise will be of eight minutes. For most of India, the moon will be below the eastern horizon during the total eclipse and so people of the country cannot observe a blood moon, but in some parts, mostly from eastern In- d i a , people will see only the very last part of a partial lunar eclipse, that is also very close to the eastern horizon when the moon is just rising. The total lunar eclipse will be visible mostly from Eastern Asia, Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia.

What’s a Super Blood Moon?

The moon passes through the perigee (the point closest to Earth) and the apogee (the point farthest from Earth) every month. However, when the Moon is at (or near) its closest point to Earth and is full at the same time, it is called a “super moon”. During this cosmic phenomenon, the moon will be the closest to Earth on its elliptical path, making it appear a little brighter and bigger than usual.

As the totally eclipsed moon takes a dark blackish red colour (it) is called a blood moon. This happens because of the comparatively less deviation of the red part of the moon light through the earth’s atmosphere and falling on the moon’s surface. On a clear day observers will be able to see the supermoon throughout the night. Like all full moons, the supermoon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise. The total eclipse, or the time when the moon is in deepest shadow, will last for about 15 minutes.