Opportunity for youths Junior Athletics C'ship from Feb 3

Nashik

The Nashik District cadet, mini and sub-junior group athletics championship has been organised on February 03 and 04, 2024 at the Synthetic Track at Late Meenatai Thackeray divisional sports complex, Hirawadi, Panchavati in association with Nashik District Athletics Association and VDK Sports Foundation.

Boys and girls of six age groups, namely 06 years, 08 years, 10 years, 12 years, 14 years and 16 years will be part of the competition.

The best-performing players from all these age groups will be selected for the team of Nashik district. These selected athletes will represent Nashik district in the state-level athletics competition to be held at Sangli. This state-level competition will be held from 08 to 11 February 2024. The last date for receipt of applications for these district-level competitions ends today, 01 February, at 07 pm.

Admission form and name registration should be accepted at CMCS College, opposite Prasad Mangal Office, Gangapur Road, and Sai Sports, Canada Corner.

The main objective is to identify the sporting talent of urban and rural children and prepare them for high-level competitions and training, and to raise the quality of players at this age to develop as many national and international players as possible.

Nashik District Athletics Association president Hemant Pande, secretary Sunil Tavargiri, coach Vaijnath Kale, and Sandeep Phugat have urged district athletes to participate in maximum numbers.