Opportunity for youth in health sector

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to an increase in demand for manpower in the hospital and health sectors over the past few months. The local unemployed have opportunities in this sector.</p>.<p>Against this backdrop, a 5-day 'Online Healthcare Employment Fair' has been organized from 5th to 9th October under the initiative of District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center.<br><br>Even in the Covid-19 crisis, the online job fairs organized by the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center have received a good response from job-seeking candidates.</p><p>There will be a healthcare job fair to provide staff in the health service. Interviews are planned to be conducted through mobile phone and video conferencing at the Mahasvayam web portal. <br><br>Vacancies will be published on the website <ins><a href="http://www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in/" rel="nofollow">www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in</a></ins> by various reputed hospitals and employers in the healthcare sector.<br><br>Online interviews will be conducted by mobile from the employers of eligible candidates who have registered on the website and are matching as eligible for the vacancies or have applied online.</p><p>Assistant Commissioner Sampat Chate has appealed to employers and unemployed candidates to take advantage of this fair.</p>