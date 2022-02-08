Opportunity for startups, unique projects

NASHIK: The Innovation and Incubation Center of Nashik Engineering Cluster has jointly announced the ‘Innovation Challenge-2022’ competition in collaboration with the Jilha Udyog Kendra, and the MSME Ministry of the Central government to find solutions to the problems facing the industry. Innovators, startups and entrepreneurs in India are invited to participate.

Awareness will be spread at different stages of the new venture until commercial scaling is developed along with the creativity of the winning projects. The Innovation Challenge will focus on addressing issues in industries relating to manufacturing, automation, productivity, quality, energy conservation, employment, regulatory compliance, pollution, waste management.

Nashik Engineering Cluster is an initiative to support entrepreneurship with innovative projects. Through this, newcomers will be helped to transform their new concepts into products and services. In addition, the winning projects will be guided by domain experts, supporting their new creation. Support will be provided for developing their marketing network, liaising with investors for seed capital fund.

Apart from presenting their ideas and business models to a panel of eminent industry leaders, the winners will get an opportunity to get access to strong mentor, market and knowledge network of Nashik Engineering Cluster, opportunity to participate in free online, offline training on Innovation Management, mentoring and product development support.

Business models-concepts, ideas, product and innovation teams, their vision and commitment, social impact, problem solving potential and the specifics of the proposal, business execution strategy, marketing and operations, financial performance, scale capability and market capability. It will also inform about the innovation challenge between employees and other business associates.