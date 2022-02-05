Opportunity for players in Krida Prabodhini

NASHIK: Residential and non-resident players will get opportunity to seek admission in the Krida Prabodhini (sports academy) under the state’s Sports Department through direct admission and sports-wise skill tests. Interested players in the district should submit their applications for this from February 7 to 15, 2022, Nashik District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak said yesterday.

In order to develop national and international level players in the state, talented players will be selected and provided with scientific training, education, food, accommodation, and up-to-date sports facilities in the sports academy. For this, players will be selected for admission by conducting game-wise tests at district level considering the entry limit according to the type of sports. Similarly, according to the application collected at the district level, divisional level tests will be conducted from 21st to 25th February, 2022.

District Sports Officer Dhatrak has appealed to the interested players to submit the application in the prescribed format at the District Sports Office. Under the direct admission process, players who have won medals at the state level in the respective sports or players who are under 19 years of age representing and participating in the state and at the national level, such players (should have been born on or after 01st January, 2003) will be admitted on the basis of 50 per cent merit by conducting a skill test in front of a sports expert committee.

Under the non-residential admission process, priority will be given to the first, second and third place winners in the official state and national competitions for admission in the sports academy. Similarly, other players will be admitted on the basis of various skill tests according to their type of sports. The number of non-resident players in a sports academy will be 25, according to the government sources.

Action programme