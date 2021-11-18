Opportunity for admission in Govt tribal hostel

NASHIK: Under the Integrated Tribal Development Project - Nashik office, the Government Hostel Admission process has been started for the academic year 2021-2022 at the divisional and district level from class 11th onwards and at the taluka and village level from class 8th onwards for new and old students.

Varsha Meena, Project Officer, Nashik Integrated Tribal Development Project and Assistant District Collector, has appealed to the students to submit their applications online by December 1, 2021.

A total of 32 government hostels for boys and girls have been started in the state through the Tribal Development Department to provide higher education to the students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes at the divisional, district, taluka, and rural levels.

After the students submit their application for admission to these hostels, the list of new entrants will be selected on December 4, 2021, according to their merits and the selected students will be admitted on December 10, 2021.

Also, the hostel admission process will be implemented after the completion of the cap round for diploma and vocational courses, project officer Varsha Meena said in a press release. New and old students of Scheduled Tribes should register on the website https://swayam.mahaonline.gov.in and submit applications for various courses based on college admission.

Students who are older/senior in the academic year 2020-2021 are required to apply for the current academic year. Older students are required to submit the application by selecting Renew Hostel Admission using Forgot Password on the website provided to get the user ID and password.

When students submit the online application form, marks of 10th and 12th academic year, caste certificate with the number, school leaving certificate, medical certificate of the government hospital, bonafide or admission receipt of school and college admitted this year, parent’s income certificate, Aadhaar card, a photocopy of the Aadhaar affiliate nationalized bank account passbook and other necessary documents should be attached along with it, it said.

Hostel admission will be given as per government rules and based on merit. According to the results of the students, the project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Nashik will have all the power to change the schedule as per the demand of students and parents.

Accordingly, all students are required to adhere strictly to the hostel rules. Students should contact the concerned hostel for more information about the admission process, reiterated Assistant Collector and Project Officer Varsha Meena.